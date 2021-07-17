Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a growth of 140.1% from the June 15th total of 107,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 498.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
BBDC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 269,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $505.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.70.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
