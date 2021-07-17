Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNDNF. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNDNF opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.82. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.