Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.
Shares of DASTY opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $53.42.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
