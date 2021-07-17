Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of DASTY opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $53.42.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.