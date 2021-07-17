Barclays PLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

