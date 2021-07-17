Barclays PLC Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 360,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 593.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THS opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

