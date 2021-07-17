Barclays PLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 654.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

GRTS stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $377.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 167.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

