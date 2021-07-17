Barclays Boosts The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $200.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. raised shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.67.

MIDD opened at $183.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

