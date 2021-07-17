Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank7 by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

