Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 91,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSVN opened at $18.31 on Friday. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSVN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

