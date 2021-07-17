Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

