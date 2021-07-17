Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 785 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of SMART Global worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

