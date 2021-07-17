Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,559 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $402.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $276.39 and a 52-week high of $412.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

