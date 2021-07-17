Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Financial were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

THFF stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

