Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.23 Million Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $112.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Johnson Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

