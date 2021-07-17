Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of WNS worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in WNS by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in WNS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

WNS stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNS. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

