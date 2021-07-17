Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,794,752 shares in the company, valued at $49,976,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock worth $192,054,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

LBRT stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

