Bank of Montreal Can Sells 298,411 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 298,411 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALDX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 94,932 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $548.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.73. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

