Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 369 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $623.86 million, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

