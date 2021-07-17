Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. Analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

