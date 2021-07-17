Bank of Montreal Can Has $129,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.73 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.81.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

