Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 59.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Argo Group International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.56. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

