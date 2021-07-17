Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BACHY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Shares of BACHY opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.