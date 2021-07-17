Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €3.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.99).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

