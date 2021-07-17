Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,983,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.15 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

