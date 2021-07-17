Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Ball alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ball by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ball by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,580,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.