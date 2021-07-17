Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.