Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 15,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

