Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €100.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €83.78 ($98.56).

ETR:KRN opened at €80.25 ($94.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €80.25 ($94.41). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

