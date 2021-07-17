B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$9.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$9.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

BTO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.40.

BTO opened at C$5.00 on Friday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4590998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

