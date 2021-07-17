Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Raised to $30.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Azul stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.56. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Azul by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

