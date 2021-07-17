Aviva (LON:AV) Given New GBX 467 Price Target at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 467 ($6.10) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 424.57 ($5.55).

LON:AV opened at GBX 391.40 ($5.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 409.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The stock has a market cap of £15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

