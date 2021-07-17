AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $470.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $29.34.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 418,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,690 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,603,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 126,829 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 174,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

