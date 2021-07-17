AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $227.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $224.42 and last traded at $224.40, with a volume of 3817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.07.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.59.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $318,045.00. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after acquiring an additional 619,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.