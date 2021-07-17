AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $236.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

AVB opened at $225.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.64. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

