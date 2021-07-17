Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0735 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $6.61 million and $160,443.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00144679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.22 or 0.99987559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,859,687 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

