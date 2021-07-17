Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $208.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

