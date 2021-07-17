Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,722. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Autoliv has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after buying an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,506,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $107,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $67,242,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

