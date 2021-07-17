Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Autoliv updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $90.44 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

