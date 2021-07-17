Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.40.
Autodesk stock opened at $293.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
