Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock opened at $293.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.