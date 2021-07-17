Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

ANZBY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ANZBY opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.44%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

