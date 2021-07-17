Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$15.90, with a volume of 16,230 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.7999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

