Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 34.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
