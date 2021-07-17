Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

BCEL stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 34.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

