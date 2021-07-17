Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $52,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

