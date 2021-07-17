Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden Sells 2,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ATH stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.08.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
