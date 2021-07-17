Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden Sells 2,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATH stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

