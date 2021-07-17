Atheios Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Atheios has a total market cap of $26,662.56 and $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,810.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.73 or 0.06003495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.01384187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00381642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00130422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.57 or 0.00614793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00389248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00299410 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,715,829 coins and its circulating supply is 41,925,350 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

