Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.84. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 2,330,471 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$211.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

