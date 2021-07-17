Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $52,612.80 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,616 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $52,612.80.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20.

Shares of ATRA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.