AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to report sales of $7.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.04 billion and the lowest is $7.61 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $32.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.01 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 87,787 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

