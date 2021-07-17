ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASAZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cheuvreux downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

