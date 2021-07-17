ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 621,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 811,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML stock opened at $687.42 on Friday. ASML has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $723.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $675.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

